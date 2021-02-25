Meet BizTimes Media’s Notable Minority Executives

BizTimes Media recently published its 2021 list of Notable Minority Executives.

This group of 55 individuals spotlights the diversity of business and organizational leadership in the Milwaukee area and the southeastern Wisconsin region. They were nominated for this list by their peers, or selected by the BizTimes Media editorial staff. Honorees do not pay to be included in the Notable Minority Executives list.

The Notable Minority Executives list is part of BizTimes Media’s Notables series, which includes Notable Women in Human Resources, Notable Heroes in Health Care, Notable Veteran Executives, Notable Women in Law, Notable Women in Commercial Banking, Notable Women in Construction and Design, Notable Women in Finance, Notable LGBTQ Executives, Notable Women in Manufacturing and Notable Residential Real Estate Agents.

Upcoming Notables features include Notable Alumni, which will be included in the March 29 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

In addition, nominations are being accepted for the upcoming Notable Credit Union Leaders, Notable Women on Corporate Boards and Notable Executive Assistants features.

Here is the list of the 2021 Notable Minority Executives and links to their profiles: