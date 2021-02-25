Meet BizTimes Media’s Notable Minority Executives

Last updated on February 25th, 2021 at 11:23 am
BizTimes Media recently published its 2021 list of Notable Minority Executives.
This group of 55 individuals spotlights the diversity of business and organizational leadership in the Milwaukee area and the southeastern Wisconsin region. They were nominated for this list by their peers, or selected by the BizTimes Media editorial staff. Honorees do not pay to be included in the Notable Minority Executives list.
Here is the list of the 2021 Notable Minority Executives and links to their profiles:
- Kevin Anderson, Old National Bank
- Adonica Randall, Abaxent, LLC
- Marilka Velez, Associated Bank
- Chandra Rodgers, Associated Bank
- Kelly Carter, Community Care, Inc.
- Sherrice Harrell, Community Care, Inc.
- Ahmad Kweku Qawi, Racine Family YMCA
- Anthony McHenry, Milwaukee Academy of Science
- Chris Her-Xiong, Hmong American Peace Academy
- Kendra Whitlock Ingram, Marcus Performing Arts Center
- Arvind Gopalratnam, Milwaukee Bucks
- Chris Miskel, Versiti
- Clarence Johnson, Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.
- Maysee Herr, Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce
- Cory Nettles, Generation Growth Capital
- James Phelps, JCP Construction
- Rolando Rodriguez, Marcus Theatres
- Cristy Garcia-Thomas, Advocate Aurora Health
- Antoneo DeShazor, Matt Talbot Recovery Services, Inc.
- Matt Rinka, RINKA
- Darren Fisher, Spearity
- Manuel Rosado, Spectrum Investment Advisors
- Nina Johnson, U.S. Bank
- David Lee, Imagine MKE
- Luis Ayala, VISIT Milwaukee
- Dr. Eve Hall, Milwaukee Urban League
- Edward DeShazer, Greater Holy Temple Christian Academy
- Joaquin Altoro, Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA)
- Elmer Moore, Jr., Scale Up Milwaukee
- George A. Torres, La Causa, Inc.
- Hector Colon, Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin & Upper Michigan
- Jesus Gonzalez, Mazorca Tacos and Zocalo Food Park
- Joanne Sabir, Sherman Phoenix
- Joe’Mar Hooper, Safe & Sound
- John W. Daniels Jr., Quarles & Brady
- Keith Streicher, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
- Alicia Kiser, M3 Insurance
- Kip Ritchie, Greenfire
- Kofi Short, Diverse & Resilient
- Lupe Martinez, UMOS
- Mark Thomas, American Red Cross
- Nikki Purvis, City of Milwaukee
- Ossie Kendrix, African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin
- Otis Winstead, Great Lakes Dryhootch
- Rachaad Howard, Cream City Print Lounge
- Rafael Garcia, Community First
- Randall Harlan, Panther Workforce Solutions
- Rashi Khosla, MARS Solutions Group
- Ronald Adams, Northwestern Mutual
- Shanee Jenkins, YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee
- Tina Chang, Syslogic, Inc.
- Ugo Nwagbaraocha, Diamond Discs International
- Ulice Payne Jr., Addison-Clifton
- Valerie Daniels-Carter, V&J Holding Companies, Inc.
- Willie Smith, Northwest Side Community Development Corp.