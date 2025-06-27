University of Wisconsin-Parkside launches office for partnerships and innovation

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is redefining innovation in Wisconsin through the launch of the office for Partnerships and Workforce Innovation – “Parkside Works.” This pioneering platform connects higher education to industry, government, nonprofits, and community partners, fostering real-world learning and equipping people with career-ready skills.

By serving as a centralized “front door” to UW-Parkside’s academic programs, research, and workforce training, Parkside Works exemplifies leadership in innovation and positions southeastern Wisconsin as a launchpad for new ideas and economic growth. Leading this effort is Steve Donovan, UW-Parkside alumnus and community advocate, who serves as executive director for Partnerships and Workforce Innovation.

“Universities like UW-Parkside are stewards of place. Their dual mission is to educate and enrich the economic and cultural life of the region,” said UW-Parkside provost Matt Cecil. “Steve is a proven leader who deeply understands the opportunities and needs of Southeastern Wisconsin.” This endorsement underscores the university’s commitment to academic innovation, high-impact learning, and workforce development.

Community engagement has long defined UW-Parkside’s approach. In 2024, conversations led by chancellor Lynn Akey, confirmed that higher education must offer hands-on, workforce-aligned learning and employee development resulting in the expansion of UW-Parkside’s integrated Community-Based Learning (CBL) courses and investments in community and business engagement.

Parkside Works will deepen collaboration by:

Connecting partners with academic programs, continuing education, research, and workforce training

Supporting emerging sectors such as AI and healthcare

Expanding high-impact learning and continuing education opportunities

Linking students with career-ready experiences

Convening leaders around regional economic and cultural development

Parkside Works strengthens university role as a regional talent pipeline

UW-Parkside not only prepare students to graduate with skills and confidence but also offer current employees the opportunity to upskill through continuing education and customized training. This comprehensive approach shows that when universities partner with external stakeholders, they can transform lives, empower the workforce, and shape a more resilient future for Wisconsin.

Join Us:

UW-Parkside invites businesses, nonprofits, and public agencies to shape the next generation of leaders.

Contact at donovans@uwp.edu to explore how we can work together. Let’s innovate, educate, and grow, together.

900 Wood Rd

Kenosha, WI 53144

(262) 595-3453

uwp.edu/ParksideWorks