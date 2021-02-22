Category: Notable Minority Executives

Antoneo DeShazor, executive director of Milwaukee-based Matt Talbot Recovery Services, Inc., has more than 11 years of experience in managing Matt Talbot programs and services, including gender-specific residential drug treatment programs, community-based residential facilities (CBRFs) for clients with complex psychiatric disorders, transitional and recovery support housing services and supervised release services for correctional clients.

DeShazor is respected and effective because of his leadership skills, collaborative approach to problem-solving, and commitment to ensuring that the homeless, the chemically dependent, and the mentally ill receive the highest quality health care and social services possible, according to Karl Rajani, president of Matt Talbot Recovery Services.

“Antoneo has effectively managed various social service and health care programs and has served as a role model for the clients he serves,” said Rajani. “Over the years, Antoneo has helped thousands of clients manage their mental health issues, overcome their substance use disorder problems, transform their lives, rejoin their families, and become productive members of society.”

Before becoming executive director, DeShazor served in a number of roles in the organization, including working as a site checker for Department of Corrections transitional housing facilities, monitoring probation and parole clients, aftercare/employment specialist, and visiting client in their homes to observe their living conditions.