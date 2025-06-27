Driving innovation for a better future

Protecting buildings and the people who use them

At Inpro, we don’t just build products; we build trust, safety, and durability into every solution we create. Rooted in our commitment to protecting buildings and the people who rely on them, we lead with innovation to ensure that the spaces you design today will stand the test of time. Located in Wisconsin, we are a recognized leader in manufacturing and innovation, specializing in commercial architectural products.

Pioneering creative solutions

From wall protection systems to privacy curtains and beyond, Inpro is at the forefront of creating products that enhance both safety and aesthetics. Our latest innovations, the 650 series expansion joint cover system and the LED Lighted Handrail, reflect our dedication to pushing boundaries and redefining what is possible in building protection. Every solution we develop is rooted in the belief that thoughtful design improves lives and extends the life of buildings.

Commitment to community and sustainability

Community and sustainability are at the heart of what we do. In 2024, our teams dedicated over 715 hours to volunteering in local initiatives, from supporting educational programs to environmental restoration projects. We’re focused on making real progress in our sustainability journey, enhancing our recycling and waste reduction efforts, minimizing landfill impact, and continually improving our operations through an ISO 14001-certified environmental management system.

We’re rooted in Wisconsin’s community and growth. With over 30 years of employing local residents, 93% of our global workforce is based locally. Since 2022, we’ve added 107 jobs, bringing our workforce to 775, and welcomed 143 new Wisconsin employees in 2024. Recent expansions, including the Apollo Drive warehouse and an upcoming office building in 2025, reflect our commitment to local talent and economic growth in greater Milwaukee and Waukesha.

Committed to making a difference

At Inpro, innovation is not just a goal, it’s a promise. Every product we create, every project we undertake, and every partnership we build is designed to inspire confidence and enhance the spaces where people live, work, and heal. Through our unwavering commitment, we protect buildings and the people who use them, shaping a better, safer future.

S80 W18766 Apollo Drive

Muskego, WI 53150

(800) 222-5556

inprocorp.com