Enerpac fires its general counsel, names replacement

[caption id="attachment_616030" align="alignleft" width="300"]Noah Popp[/caption] Milwaukee-basedhas named a new executive vice president and general counsel, replacing an executive who had been with the company since 2013. According to securities filings, the company hiredas EVP, general counsel and secretary starting on July 14. Popp replaces, who had filled the EVP, general counsel and secretary roles since 2022. He originally joined Actuant Corp., Enerpac’s previous name, in 2013. The company notified Denis on June 30 that he would no longer serve in the EVP, general counsel and secretary roles and would be eligible for severance under the company’s executive compensation plans. “Noah has a demonstrated track record of delivering thoughtful and impactful legal and business solutions to global manufacturing companies and also leading high-performing legal teams," said, president and CEO of Enerpac. "We’re excited about how he can leverage these to support Enerpac Tool Group’s future growth. I’d also like to thankfor his leadership and many contributions to Enerpac over the years.” [caption id="attachment_616032" align="alignleft" width="300"]James Denis[/caption] Popp had been regional general counsel-Americas and corporate secretary of Chicago-based JBT Marel Corp., a technology solutions provider for the food and beverage industry, since 2014. He previously served in in-house legal counsel positions at Kraft Foods, TMK IPSCO, and Reyes Holdings. He received a bachelor's degree from University of Wisconsin-Madison and also graduated from the University of Wisconsin Law School.