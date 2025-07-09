Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
People in the News

Enerpac fires its general counsel, names replacement

Arthur Thomas
By Arthur Thomas
Enerpac Tool Group has moved into its new downtown Milwaukee headquarters.
Enerpac Tool Group has moved into its new downtown Milwaukee headquarters.
Learn more about:
Enerpac Tool GroupJames DenisNoah Popp

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Noah Popp Milwaukee-based Enerpac Tool Group has named a new executive vice president and general counsel, replacing an executive who had been with the company since 2013. According to securities filings, the company hired Noah Popp as EVP, general counsel and secretary starting on July 14. Popp replaces James Denis, who

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Already logged in and still seeing this? Click Here

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Summer flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Unlock all of BizTimes for just $7 / month

Summer flash sale! Unlock all of BizTimes for just $7 / month

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Close the CTA

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.