SVA Certified Public Accountants is pleased to announce the promotion of Kelly Blau to Principal.

Kelly has been with SVA for 24 years and co-leads the firm’s Manufacturing Industry Group. She specializes in financial statement audits, reviews, and compilations for clients in the manufacturing, construction, and professional services industries.

In addition to assurance services, Kelly advises business owners on improving internal controls and streamlining accounting procedures to increase operational efficiency. Her collaborative approach and deep industry knowledge have made her a trusted advisor to clients.