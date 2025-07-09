Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Real Estate

Krones leases 240,000-square-foot facility in Franklin for new logistics center

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
3617 W. Oakwood Road. Image from Wangard Partners
3617 W. Oakwood Road. Image from Wangard Partners
Learn more about:
Krones Inc.

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Krones Inc., a packaging and bottling systems manufacturer based in Franklin, has leased a 240,000-square-foot space at 3617 W. Oakwood Road, about two miles from its North American headquarters. The new facility will serve as Krones’ North American logistics center, consolidating and further automating the company’s shipping and warehousing operations, according to a company spokesperson.

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Already logged in and still seeing this? Click Here

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Summer flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Unlock all of BizTimes for just $7 / month

Summer flash sale! Unlock all of BizTimes for just $7 / month

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Close the CTA

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.