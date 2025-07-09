Krones leases 240,000-square-foot facility in Franklin for new logistics center

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Krones Inc., a packaging and bottling systems manufacturer based in Franklin, has leased a 240,000-square-foot space at 3617 W. Oakwood Road, about two miles from its North American headquarters. The new facility will serve as Krones’ North American logistics center, consolidating and further automating the company’s shipping and warehousing operations, according to a company spokesperson.

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Krones Inc., a packaging and bottling systems manufacturer based in Franklin, has leased a 240,000-square-foot space at 3617 W. Oakwood Road, about two miles from its North American headquarters.

The new facility will serve as Krones’ North American logistics center, consolidating and further automating the company’s shipping and warehousing operations, according to a company spokesperson. The center is expected to open in the fall or winter.

"We had rented space in several smaller warehousing facilities across the U.S. to handle the overflow from our production location at our North American headquarters," the spokesperson said. "This new building will consolidate those into one, centralized, automated warehouse location to serve our customers' needs more efficiently and effectively. This move will also provide the opportunity for increased manufacturing space at the main campus as we continue to grow."

The leased building was developed in 2022 by Wauwatosa-based Wangard Partners as part of the Franklin Corporate Park. A second, 300,000-square-foot building is planned for the site but has not yet begun construction.

Krones is the U.S. arm of Germany-based Krones AG.

Earlier this year, Krones also purchased two other buildings near its headquarters. In March, the company bought a property at 9740 S. 58th St. for $1.25 million, and another industrial building at 9710 S. 58th St. measuring 18,320 square feet. Krones has not disclosed its plans for those properties.