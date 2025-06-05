A strong transition starts with a plan, not a sale

For many family-owned businesses, succession or exit planning isn’t just the final chapter, it’s an opportunity to shape the future with intention.

When it comes to that future, nothing is more valuable than having the right mindset.

Stephen Covey said it best, “Begin with the end in mind.”

We agree. Yet, while most business owners (99%) recognize the value of a transition strategy, 79% still have no written plan1.

Can you afford to stay passive?

Passive strategies typically fail because they react to change instead of shaping it. Waiting to plan your business exit can leave your financial future, personal freedom and business legacy vulnerable to timing, market conditions and external forces. For instance, 50% of exits are involuntary—triggered by death, disability, divorce, disagreement, or distress.1

The reality?

Up to 80%1 of businesses that go to market never sell, and of the few that do, only 10%1 receive expected value. But here’s an opportunity: a proactive approach can help shift the odds, creating a successful and meaningful transition.

Is your business funding freedom or just work?

According to research, 55% of owners take less than two weeks’ vacation annually—and most continue to work through that.2

Successful transitions often involve building a business of significance, a company that is ATTRACTIVE to buyers and READY to transition.

Freedom is more attainable when you align your business value with your personal, financial and legacy vision. Having a team with the expertise and ecosystem to connect your business assets to your personal and financial framework can enhance clarity, reduce silos, lessen friction and improve decision-making. Alignment isn’t just a luxury, it’s a strategic advantage.

One coordinated team = better outcomes!

