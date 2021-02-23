Notable Minority Executives: Darren Fisher

Category: Notable Minority Executives

Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor of Arts degree from Marquette University

Graduate degree/university: Master of Science degree in Computer Science Ed from Cardinal Stritch University.

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Darren Fisher, chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based Spearity, has managed to grow his business and help other businesses reach their goals as well.

By using the pandemic as an opportunity to pivot his business to implement more technology, he made his services more accessible to anyone, and helped keep Wisconsin business owners safe and successful, according to colleague Kaylea Hampe.

Fisher started coaching formally in 2009 as a business consultant, coach and trainer. He is the author of the book “The Confidence Quadrant” and become an international motivational speaker.

Unofficially, his coaching began as a youth coach for his children’s various youth baseball, basketball, football and softball teams.

“What I learned after working with children and adults is that everyone needs goals, a plan and support to make that happen. Through working on fundamentals, my teams always improved over time. This served me well when working with adults, too,” he said.

Fisher holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Marquette University and a Master of Science degree in computer science education from Cardinal Stritch University.