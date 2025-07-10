Rehlko to acquire U.K.-based manufacturer of power solutions

Milwaukee-based Rehlko
, a manufacturer of power generation, energy storage and renewable energy products, has entered into an agreement to acquire Nottingham, United Kingdom-based The Wilmott Group
.
The Wilmott Group is a supplier of back-up power solutions. The acquisition will support Rehlko’s growth in the data center market in Europe, the company said in a Thursday announcement.
"The Wilmott Group's dedication to creating long-term value with customers strongly complements Rehlko's commitment to delivering innovative and reliable energy solutions," said Brian Melka
, president and chief executive officer of Rehlko. "In this new chapter for Rehlko, The Wilmott Group's long history of success will bolster our data center solutions across the U.K. and the rest of Europe."
The Willmott Group includes critical power specialist WB Power Services
(WBPS) as well as power and industrial acoustic product manufacturer Wiltech Acoustics
.
Rehlko plans to leverage Wiltech's in-house enclosure manufacturing capabilities to reduce production time and enable greater flexibility in meeting customer needs and market demand.
The Wilmott Group's 19 locations across the U.K. and presence at more than 4,000 power plants boosts Rehlko's positioning as a partner to data centers and other commercial operations across Europe.
"We're thrilled to be joining forces with the Rehlko team," said Andy Wilmott
, co-CEO and chairman of Wilmott Group. "Combining our shared capabilities will enable us to continue delivering reliable, trusted back-up power solutions to data centers, hospitals, schools, and other critical infrastructure across the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Together, we also will realize operational improvements and organizational efficiencies."
Rehlko, formerly known as Kohler Energy, rebranded
under a new company name last May.