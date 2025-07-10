See photos: Harley-Davidson enthusiasts arrive for day one of 2025 Homecoming festival

Harley-Davidson’s 2025 Homecoming festival officially began Thursday afternoon, kicking off a celebration of the brand’s 122 years of influencing biker culture.

Events were held at the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, Davidson Park at the company’s west side headquarters and local dealerships on day one.

Homecoming became an annual event for the first time in 2024. Previously, Harley’s Homecoming festivals were held every five years in Milwaukee, attracting large crowds of brand enthusiasts from across the globe.

- Advertisement -

Guests in attendance Thursday were hopeful the Milwaukee celebration could one day reach the fame of the annual Sturgis rally.

“It makes a ton of sense given this is the home of Harley and this area if kind of wide open,” said Jamie Parkhill, a vendor who was at Homecoming supporting Harley-Davidson. “There’s a chance to really open things up here.”

Despite the company receiving some backlash over the last year and a half from consumers and shareholders alike, Homecoming attendees continued to show support for the Harley brand and its direction.

- Advertisement -

Harley became the target of a social media campaign led by conservative activist Robby Starbuck last summer and recently dealt with an activist investor looking to shake up company leadership.

Shantell Williams, a Florida native, has been a Harley rider for more than a decade. She made the trip up to Milwaukee for this year’s Homecoming festival seeking connection with fellow riders.

She said she’s a supporter of the company’s leadership team and that the current CEO, Jochen Zeitz, is a big reason she’s continued to support the brand.

- Advertisement -

“I think in the coming years, people will think of him and his legacy more fondly, kind of like the founding fathers,” said Williams.

Other long-time Harley enthusiasts say they have been unaware of any concerns in the C-suite and continue to support the company regardless.

Hales Corners native Jim Tremmel has been riding his motorcycle for more than 50 years. He’s often easily spotted by his German Shepherd sidekick, Mila the motorcycle dog.

“I don’t care,” said Tremmel. “Half the people are bored, and half the people aren’t. I don’t want half those people upset with me.”

Homecoming continues through Sunday. Country music legend Hank Williams Jr. will headline the festival on Friday, July 11 in Veterans Park. On Saturday, July 12, country music star Chris Stapleton will also headline the festival at Veterans Park.