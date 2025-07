BizTimes editor Andrew Weiland joins the 4 p.m. newscast on WISN-TV Channel 12 each week to discuss the latest business headlines in southeastern Wisconsin.

This week’s topics included: As Kroger plans to close 5 Pick ‘n Save grocery stores in the Milwaukee area some other new grocery stores are opening in the area including Monterrey Market and Pan-Asia Supermarket, and the completion of guest room renovations at the downtown Milwaukee Hilton hotel.

See the full appearance here: