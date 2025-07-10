Hunting and fishing store MeatEater coming to The Corners of Brookfield

Bozeman, Monatana-based outdoor lifestyle company MeatEater will open a retail hunting and fishing goods store at The Corners of Brookfield shopping center, marking its first expansion into Wisconsin and the Midwest.

The store is planned to open in the fall and will be MeatEater’s second retail location in addition to its flagship store in Bozeman, which opened in 2024. Its retail arm is a new sector of the MeatEater business, which originated as a TV series and podcast founded by well-known TV personality, hunter and Midwest native Steve Rinella.

MeatEater will occupy a 3,700-square-foot space at 340 N. Lord St., southeast of Union Street and Lord Street next to solidcore. It will carry a variety of hunting and fishing gear from MeatEater’s portfolio of brands which includes First Lite, a technical hunting apparel company, FHF Gear, an outdoor accessories company, Phelps Game Calls, and Dave Smith Decoys. The store will also host in-store events, educational workshops tailored to local hunters and anglers, and visits from MeatEater personalities, according to a press release from the company.

Its entry to Wisconsin is part of the company’s efforts to connect with its growing community of hunters, anglers, and conservation-minded outdoor adventurers, according to the press release.

“This store represents the next chapter in our omni-channel strategy,” said MeatEater’s chief commercial officer Kevin Eskridge. “We’ve seen how powerful it is when our content, commerce, and community come together in one physical space. The Milwaukee store allows us to better serve our existing fans while introducing new customers to the values and performance-driven products that define our brands.”

The MeatEater team plans to partner with local conservation groups, outdoor educators, and regional guides to ensure the space serves as a hub for the Wisconsin hunting community.

“This isn’t just another sporting goods store,” said Rinella. “It’s a place for folks who prepare, persist, and respect the hunt. We’re proud to build a space where you come to swap stories, learn something new, and gear up for whatever’s next. Opening this store in Wisconsin, where the hunting and fishing tradition runs so deep, feels like a natural fit.”

