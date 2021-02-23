Notable Minority Executives: Manuel Rosado

Category: Notable Minority Executives

Notable Minority Executives Number of years working in your current industry: 21

21 Number of years with your current company/firm:

Undergrad degree/university: BA, Business Administration/Taylor University

BA, Business Administration/Taylor University Graduate degree/university: MBA, Finance/Concordia University - Wisconsin

As president of Mequon-based Spectrum Investment Advisors, Manuel Rosado works to advance equality in the workplace by being an advocate for diversity and inclusion.

Rosado is a native of Puerto Rico and has been in the retirement plan and investment management industry for 21 years. He had worked at Spectrum for 15 years, becoming president two years ago.

Under his leadership, Spectrum has hired Colombian-born Katherine Marquez and Smita Sinonpat from Thailand as investment analysts, providing both with professional and personal guidance to not only succeed at their jobs, but to feel at home while being so far away from their families.

Rosado also promoted Sue Weeden to the role of senior relationship manager, underscoring the importance of recognizing women’s contributions in what has long been a male-dominated profession.

Outside of Spectrum, Rosado has served as the president of the Eastbrook Church Council (from 2016-19) as well as the coach of the boys’ volleyball team from 2016-20 at Eastbrook Academy, part of the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program.

Rosado also introduced Spectrum to SecureFutures, an agency in Milwaukee that empowers teens through financial education, and donated all proceeds raised at Spectrum’s annual golf event to the nonprofit organization.