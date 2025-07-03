Philanthropist Geri Fotsch to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Nonprofit Excellence Awards program

Geri “Nana” Fotsch will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual BizTimes Media Nonprofit Excellence Awards program on Thursday, July 24.

The Nonprofit Excellence Awards recognizes southeastern Wisconsin’s top nonprofit organizations, leaders, philanthropists and corporate citizens. The event will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 24 at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee. Click here to register for the event.

Fotsch is the president of the Fotsch Family Foundation, which focuses on supporting Catholic institutions and education. The foundation has made numerous contributions to organizations, including Marquette University, Cristo Rey, Nativity Jesuit Academy, Notre Dame School of Milwaukee and the Women’s Care Center.

In 2022 the foundation provided a $7 million gift to Marquette University to support a new leadership center within MU’s Opus College of Engineering. With that gift, the foundation exceeded $14 million in contributions to Marquette’s Time to Rise campaign.

In 2021, the foundation pledged up to $1 million in matching donations for the United for Waukesha Community Fund, to support families affected by the Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre in November of that year.

In 2015 the foundation provided a $1 million gift to Waukesha County Technical College’s capital fund. The donation was used to help build the Integrated Manufacturing Center on the WCTC campus.

Born in Illinois, Fotsch met her husband, William “Bill” Fotsch, in high school. After they married, Bill bought a machine tool company, named Bausch Machine Tool Co., and moved the business to West Allis. He eventually sold the company and retired.

Extremely proud of her large family, Fotsch has 8 children, 31 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren.

Her son, Tom Fotsch, vice president, secretary and treasurer of the Fotsch Family Foundation, is chief operating officer and co-owner of Pewaukee-based EmbedTek LLC, a technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of embedded systems.

As previously announced, these are the finalists for the other Nonprofit Excellence Awards (winners in each category will be named at the July 24 event):

Corporate Citizenship Awards:

Corporate Citizen of the Year – Legacy Leader:

Baird

Milwaukee Tool

Northwestern Mutual

Corporate Citizen of the Year – Community Catalyst:

Landmark Credit Union

Lannon Stone

Rebel Converting

Volunteer of the Year:

Robert Arzbaecher, Carmen Schools of Science & Technology

Amber Cochran, StaffWyze

Phyllis King, Waukesha County Technical College

Julie Tolan, Lauber Business Partners

In-Kind Supporter:

Bader Rutter

Garland Alliance, Inc.

iLevel Media

Mueller Communications

Next Generation Leadership:

Max Mann, Baird

Adam Puzach, Pack Logix

Paige Radke, UMB Bank

Nonprofit Awards:

Innovation in Education

Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, Marshall High School, Bay View High School

LAUNCH

Lutheran Urban Mission Initiative, Inc. (LUMIN Schools)

Messmer High School

Nonprofit Collaboration of the Year

Community Development Alliance, LISC Milwaukee, Northwestern Mutual Foundation, Zilber Family Foundation, American Family Institute, Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, City of Milwaukee

FUSE – MKE Tech Hub, Higher Education Regional Alliance, MSOE, Marquette University, UW-Milwaukee, Associated Bank, Northwestern Mutual, Molson Coors, Rockwell Automation, WEC Energy Group, Northwestern Mutual Data Science Institute

Rogers Behavioral Health and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin

Nonprofit Executive of the Year

Kurt Owens, Bridge Builders

Patrick Landry, Notre Dame School of Milwaukee

Tiffany Tardy, PEARLS For Teen Girls

Brandon Hill, Vivent Health

Large Nonprofit Organization of the Year

i.c.stars Milwaukee

Meta House

Rooted & Rising Washington Park

Small Nonprofit Organization of the Year

Bay View Community Center

City on a Hill

Eras Senior Network

Social Enterprise

Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation

Kinship Community Food Center

St. Vincent de Paul of Waukesha County

The Nonprofit Excellence Awards program is sponsored by Wintrust Commercial Banking at Town Bank. Supporting sponsor is Versiti.