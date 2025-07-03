Canadian National Railway to invest $110 million in its Wisconsin infrastructure

Canadian National Railway Company this week announced plans to invest approximately $110 million in Wisconsin, as part of its $3.4 billion 2025 capital investment program.

The company said its investments in Wisconsin will include track maintenance and “strategic infrastructure initiatives” in the state. That will include investment in infrastructure, technology and capacity, as well as “network improvements.”

“We believe that investing in our network is about building for the future,” said Tracy Robinson, president and chief executive officer of Canadian National Railway. “Our continued infrastructure investment in Wisconsin will help strengthen the resiliency and efficiency of our network across the state. Our focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and supply chain partners, supporting strong economic growth for North America and across communities where we operate.”

- Advertisement -

“CN’s investment in Wisconsin infrastructure supports safer crossings and more reliable service statewide,” said Don Vruwink, Wisconsin Commissioner of Railroads. “These improvements help ensure that Wisconsin communities remain connected, competitive, and protected.”

The company also invested $110 million in its Wisconsin infrastructure in 2024. That included more than $3.5 million for new equipment, including vehicles as part of a multi-year fleet renewal program for Wisconsin and across the network, and more than $1.5 million for upgrades at CN’s Stevens Point railyard.

Canadian National Railway has 1,197 employees in Wisconsin and operates 988 miles of railroad in the state.