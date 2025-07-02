Florida-based Harley-Davidson dealer buys Milwaukee and West Bend dealerships

Fort Myers, Florida-basedannounced Wednesday that it has completed the purchase ofdealerships in Milwaukee and West Bend. Scott Fischer Enterprises, led byand, has owned Harley-Davidson stores throughout the U.S. The company’s business origins date back to 1988, when Fischer became general manager of West Coast Kawasaki and Harley-Davidson. [caption id="attachment_615903" align="alignleft" width="300"]Scott Fischer[/caption] "We know that Harley-Davidson is beloved in the region and globally, and as a custodian of the brand, it’s our honor to lead the next chapter at both the Milwaukee and West Bend Harley-Davidson locations in the hometown of our parent company," said Fischer, founder, owner and CEO, Scott Fischer Enterprises. "As long-time Harley-Davidson store owners and operators, we are committed to elevating the Harley-Davidson brand, its focus on lifestyle, community and freedom. We are taking all that we have learned over the years to further engage employees, enhance the culture, build community and grow both dealerships into more customer-focused destination dealerships for Harley owners and enthusiasts to enjoy." Milwaukee Harley-Davidson is located at 11310 W. Silver Spring Road in Milwaukee. West Bend Harley-Davidson is located at 2910 W. Washington St. in West Bend. The dealerships were owned by Rosemont, Illinois-based[caption id="attachment_615902" align="aligncenter" width="1283"]West Bend Harley-Davidson dealership. Image from Google.[/caption]