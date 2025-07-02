EPIC Creative announces leadership changes, new CEO

West Bend-based EPIC Creative
is shifting its executive structure as the 35-year-old full-service advertising agency "sharpens its focus" on opportunities in the medical technology and outdoor power equipment industries, the company announced Tuesday.
Joseph Rogge Jr., CEO of EPIC Creative. Photo credit: EPIC Creative
Joseph Rogge Jr., CEO of EPIC Creative. Photo credit: EPIC Creative[/caption]
As part of the new leadership structure, longtime chief creative officer Joseph Rogge Jr.
has assumed the newly created role of CEO. Rogge, who joined EPIC Creative in 2000 and owns the company with three other partners, will continue to lead creative services while serving as the company's top executive.
Previously, the four partners managed the agency as a leadership group: Rogge as CCO, Timmothy Merath
as chief operating officer, Lisa Pence
as chief financial officer and Fuzz Martin
as chief strategy officer.
"While the partnership remains strong and collaborative, the team recognized the need for clearer executive structure as EPIC sharpens its focus on the medical technology and outdoor power equipment industries," the company said in a news release. "This led to the decision to name a CEO, with Rogge stepping into that role to provide unified leadership while continuing the spirit of shared partnership."
With Pence retiring this month after 13 years with the company, Merath will shift into the role of CFO and Martin will become chief marketing officer.
“Lisa’s impact on our agency can’t be overstated,” said Merath. “She created vital processes and brought clarity and compassion to our team. She maintained a steady hand during challenges and times of change, and she has helped EPIC mature into the agency it is today. Her legacy will carry forward through the systems she built and the employees she has mentored. She will be missed.”
EPIC Creative's offices are located in the former Museum of Wisconsin Art building at
300 S. 6th Ave. in downtown West Bend. The company has more than 70 employees and works with clients in the med tech, life sciences, turf and outdoor power equipment industries, including John Deere, GE HealthCare, Douglas Dynamics and Surfacide.
“To me, the CEO position at EPIC Creative is more than a role—it’s a commitment to nurturing bold ideas, empowering extraordinary talent, and embracing innovative technologies,” Rogge said. “Together, we will turn creative challenges into breakthrough solutions and continue shaping EPIC’s unique way of storytelling for our clients.”
[caption id="attachment_615871" align="aligncenter" width="1280"]
EPIC Creative's offices are located at 300 S. 6th Ave. in downtown West Bend. Photo credit: EPIC Creative