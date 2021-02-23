Notable Minority Executives: Joaquin Altoro

Category: Notable Minority Executives

Notable Minority Executives Number of years working in your current industry: 28

28 Number of years with your current company/firm: 2

2 Undergrad degree/university: Business Management/Cardinal Stritch University

Believing that an organization’s culture drives action and impact, Joaquín Altoro, chief executive officer of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA), brought organizational culture to the forefront of his leadership agenda.

The internal systemic changes and cultural shifts he has made have led to numerous initiatives, including:

A study on community development financial institutions (CDFI) to identify opportunities to increase economic growth in underserved markets.

An updated allocation plan to increase opportunities for developers of color to qualify for housing tax credits.

Collaborative partnerships with national experts on supportive services that link housing with health care and job training to assist vulnerable populations.

A rural affordable workforce housing initiative featuring financing tools that provide immediate resources and a community pilot to identify long-term housing strategies.

Expanded supplier diversity goals to double utilization of minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses.

A new organizational structure and internal innovation lab to address market needs and advance WHEDA’s mission beyond its current reach.

Altoro has also driven conversation and work to increase CDFI and other stakeholder investments to build capacity and create greater wealth building in underserved communities. His wealth-building work is extended on a national level through his service as a member of the Consumer Advisory Board of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.