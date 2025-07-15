Summerfest attendance up 8.3% this year

Attendance for the 2025 edition of Summerfest was up 8.3% to 602,231, Milwaukee World Festival Inc. announced today.

“As an independent music festival, Summerfest delivers a one-of-a-kind experience, bringing fans together to enjoy incredible performances and Milwaukee’s vibrant energy,” said Sarah Pancheri, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., who took over as the leader of the organization last year, following the retirement of Don Smiley. “We want to thank the artists, sponsors, vendors and fans that supported us this year.”

However, despite the attendance increase this year, Summerfest attendance still lags behind pre-pandemic levels. This year’s attendance was 16.1% short of Summerfest of 2019, which had attendance of 718,144.

The best post-pandemic Summerfest attendance year was 2023, with 624,407, which was 3.7% higher than this year’s attendance.

Hozier, The Killers, and Benson Boone were the top draws at Summerfest 2025 with sold-out shows at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

However, the final day of Summerfest 2025 was marred by multiple fights and police ejected 21 individuals.

Milwaukee World Festival said it will continue to schedule Summerfest as a three weekend event, as it has in recent years. Summerfest of 2026 will be held on June 19-21, June 26-28 and July 3-5.

Here are the total attendance figures for the most recent years of Summerfest: