Royal Capital, alderwoman look for more compromise in Cudahy Farms project

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

An affordable housing project on Milwaukee’s far northwest side that’s already reduced its unit count by more than 80% could see further revisions in the coming weeks. Milwaukee-based Royal Capital Group has received two of the three approvals necessary to build 212 affordable apartment units as part of a “healthy living campus,” known as Cudahy Farms,

An affordable housing project on Milwaukee's far northwest side that's already reduced its unit count by more than 80% could see further revisions in the coming weeks. Milwaukee-based Royal Capital Group has receivedas part of a "healthy living campus," known as Cudahy Farms, on a 50-acre site east of North Swan Road and south of West Fairy Chasm Road. Milwaukee's Common Council was set to vote Tuesday on the project's zoning and tax incremental financing support, but local Ald.asked to hold the vote as her and Royal Capital leadership continue to discuss amendments to the proposal. "I met with the developer yesterday, and we're working on a way to come up with some compromises, and we need a little more time for that discussion," Taylor said Tuesday. Originally, the Cudahy Farms project has been significantly scaled back. Royal Capital CEOsaid at a city meeting last week that the change was in an effort to compromise with project opponents.

Still, Taylor and several neighbors have concerns related to potential crime and environmental impacts.

Taylor said that Cudahy Farms could end up like the nearby Woodlands housing community, which the Milwaukee Police Department considers a crime “hot spot.” She also highlighted two 2023 homicides at Royal Capital’s Harmony Apartments in Madison. At the time of the homicides, Harmony was managed by another firm, but the property is now self-managed and improving, Newell said.

"I’d like to be clear, I am all for new development in the 9th District," Taylor said. "I understand our city needs housing, and I have stated to the mayor that I am happy to be part of the process to bring more housing to the city. I am happy to work with developers to ensure that we get quality housing, but I want to support smart development, development that is conscientious about the needs of residents and puts people first over dollars."

Further, the Cudahy Farms site is mostly undeveloped, and neighbors say it is one of the few places in the city with a mature forest and wetlands, and should be protected.The Common Council is set to meet again on July 31.