Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe

This content is part of BizConnect. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Megan Kornhoff

Wenthe-Davidson names new Vice President of Operations

Wenthe-Davidson Engineering Co is pleased to announce the promotion of Megan Kornhoff to Vice President of Operations. Megan joined Wenthe-Davidson in 2006. She has a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater. “Megan has served in a variety of roles in her tenure. She is very knowledgeable, dedicated, and has a positive impact on our culture and success. In her new capacity, I am excited to see what Megan can achieve with her team,” said Rob Ewing, CEO & President. Celebrating its 84th anniversary, Wenthe-Davidson is an employee-owned custom metal fabricator in New Berlin.

Email:
mkornhoff@wenthe-davidson.com
Website:
http://www.wenthe-davidson.com
Phone:
(262) 782-1550

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Summer flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Unlock all of BizTimes for just $7 / month

Summer flash sale! Unlock all of BizTimes for just $7 / month

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Close the CTA

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.