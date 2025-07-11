Wenthe-Davidson Engineering Co is pleased to announce the promotion of Megan Kornhoff to Vice President of Operations. Megan joined Wenthe-Davidson in 2006. She has a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater. “Megan has served in a variety of roles in her tenure. She is very knowledgeable, dedicated, and has a positive impact on our culture and success. In her new capacity, I am excited to see what Megan can achieve with her team,” said Rob Ewing, CEO & President. Celebrating its 84th anniversary, Wenthe-Davidson is an employee-owned custom metal fabricator in New Berlin.