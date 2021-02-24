Notable Minority Executives: Rachaad Howard

Category: Notable Minority Executives

Notable Minority Executives Number of years working in your current industry: 10

10 Number of years with your current company/firm: 1.5

1.5 Undergrad degree/university: Graphic Design at The Art Institutes

Rachaad Howard started his business more than 10 years ago, making shirts in a little two-bedroom apartment and selling the shirts out of a backpack. Three years later he had built his first bike cart to sell his shirts and has continued to grow ever since.

In 2020, a year when many small businesses were failing, Howard kept working hard and it paid off, including a deal with Kohl’s to carry his line promoting diversity and inclusion. The Kohl’s line included 12 designs including “Black culture is not a trend.”

Howard opened Cream City Print Lounge just over a year ago. The West Allis business is an interactive retail and apparel printing lounge that allows guests a space to hang out, print t-shirts and even have a drink or host their own private T-shirt making party.

“His business is not just a business, it is a walking billboard for a cause. Whether it be social injustice, inclusion, helping the homeless, or mentoring youth on business, art or entrepreneurship, Rachaad is here to help,” said Brianna Roeck, founder of Against the Grain LLC, a life brand and blog that helps with branding and marketing new businesses.