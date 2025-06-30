Denver data center company begins acquiring land in Port Washington

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

An affiliate of Denver-basedhas begun buying land for its hyper-scale data center in Port Washington. To date, Vantage has acquired approximately 500 acres of land, located generally north and west of I-43, south of Dixie Road and east of the Ozaukee Interurban Trail. The company has spent $12.3 million so far, according to state property records. The sellers have all been private land owners. Many of the parcels, currently used for agriculture, have been sold for significantly above their assessed value, Ozaukee County records show. For instance, a vacant 20-acre parcel valued at $8,000 was sold to Vantage for more than $217,000. Earlier this year, Houston-based Cloverleaf Infrastructure secured land and power contracts as well as zoning and annexation agreements for the project site. Vantage was recently named as the user for the planned Port Washington data center campus and took over the project from Cloverleaf. Although Vantage has not publicly disclosed its plans for Port Washington, Cloverleaf and city officials have talked about a campus that could cover 1,900 acres and use 3.5 gigawatts of electricity. It is not clear if Vantage will be the user of the entire campus. A city concept plan, shows 11 data center buildings, five substations and three office buildings on the site. The city recently annexed approximately 500 acres from the Town of Port Washington and approved zoning and comprehensive plan changes for the project. That land is for the first phase of the project, which officials said could start construction this fall. Vantage describes itself as a developer and operator of hyper scale data center campuses across the world, according to the company’s website. Founded in 2010, Vantage says it “powers, cools, protects and connects the technology of the world’s leading hyper scalers, cloud providers and large enterprises.”

The company says it is backed by a consortium of marquee investors and is working to aggressively pursue opportunities in key global markets where its customers are looking to expand.

Vantage recently raised $5 billion in debt to fund two projects, according to. One of the projects is located in Ohio, while the location of the other was not disclosed. The company currently has 35 campuses across the world, five of which are in the United States.