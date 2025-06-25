West Bend Insurance Company announced a strategic realignment of its executive leadership effective July 1, 2025, to support long-term growth and agility. Marc Emery has been promoted to SVP–Chief Underwriting Officer, now overseeing Commercial Enterprise and Personal Lines. Kelly Tighe becomes SVP–Chief Marketing & Sales Officer, uniting those functions for better alignment. Jim Schwalen assumes the new role of SVP–Chief Strategy Officer, focusing on enterprise strategy. Both Emery and Tighe will report to COO Dave Ertmer.