Rehlko enters agreement to sell Curtis Instruments in $1 billion deal

Kohler-based Rehlko
, formerly known as Kohler Energy, has entered into an agreement to sell New York-based Curtis Instruments
to Parker Hannifin Corp.
Cleveland, Ohio-based Parker Hannifin, a manufacturer of motion and control technologies, will purchase Curtis Instruments for $1 billion.
Curtis Instruments is an electrification partner to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in several markets. Rehlko first acquired the business in 2022
.
In a Monday statement, Rehlko said the decision to sell Curtis Instruments reflects the company’s desire to strengthen its “core enterprise capabilities,” which includes energy resilience solutions.
“Rehlko is proud of the legacy and performance of Curtis as a high-performing, innovation-driven business,” said Brian Melka
, president and chief executive officer of Rehlko. “Parker is an exceptional company and we are confident Curtis will thrive from Parker’s increased scale, focus, and investment.”
The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2025. Until the transaction closes, Curtis will continue to operate as part of Rehlko.
"This transaction is aligned with the long-term electrification secular trend and meets our disciplined financial criteria for acquisitions designed to create shareholder value,” said Jenny Parmentier
, chairman and CEO of Parker Hannifin. “Curtis adds complementary technologies to our existing industrial electrification platform, better positioning us to serve our customers as they continue the adoption of more electric and hybrid solutions."