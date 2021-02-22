Notable Minority Executives: Arvind Gopalratnam

Category: Notable Minority Executives

Number of years working in your current industry: 5

Number of years with your current company/firm:

Undergrad degree/university: Journalism/University of Wisconsin-Madison

Graduate degree/university: Strategic Public Relations/George Washington University

Arvind Gopalratnam is the vice president of corporate social responsibility for the Milwaukee Bucks and the executive director of the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation. The only Indian-American social responsibility leader in the NBA, he leads the Milwaukee Bucks’ strategic social responsibility and philanthropic efforts.

His leadership has been felt in a number of areas: