Notable Minority Executives: Arvind Gopalratnam

- Category: Notable Minority Executives
- Number of years working in your current industry: 5
- Number of years with your current company/firm:
- Undergrad degree/university: Journalism/University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Graduate degree/university: Strategic Public Relations/George Washington University
Arvind Gopalratnam is the vice president of corporate social responsibility for the Milwaukee Bucks and the executive director of the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation. The only Indian-American social responsibility leader in the NBA, he leads the Milwaukee Bucks’ strategic social responsibility and philanthropic efforts.
His leadership has been felt in a number of areas:
- The Milwaukee Bucks Foundation brought in more than $2 million, granted to more than 30 Wisconsin non-profits, many of which benefit youth development.
- Bucks players have developed relationships with non-profits over multiple years as opposed to single appearances, including the nearly $750,000 of philanthropic support provided by players in the past 12 months.
- A $500,000 emergency relief fund was created for part-time Bucks employees impacted by COVID-19.
- Opening of Fiserv Forum for the manufacturing/distribution of more than 3 million masks in an eight-week span.
- Distribution of $150,000 worth of food for communities in need.
- Partnered with the Represent Justice Campaign and filmmakers of “Just Mercy” in support of a new NBA initiative, “Play for Justice.”
- Participation in Team Up for Change, a national thought-leadership effort started by the Bucks and the Sacramento Kings.
- Bucks Vote campaign, a platform to empower people to vote.