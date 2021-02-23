Notable Minority Executives: Matt Rinka

Category: Notable Minority Executives

Bachelor of Science in Architectural Studies: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Master of Architecture: University of Washington

Since founding Milwaukee-based architectural firm RINKA in 2006, Matt Rinka and his team have designed numerous buildings and development projects throughout the metro Milwaukee area.

Many of these projects have had a significant impact on the communities in which they are located. The Milwaukee Bucks Deer District, for example, has created a new “living room” for the city of Milwaukee where the community can gather for a sporting event, a live concert, or a seasonal market.

The 30-story Moderne, built during the height of the Great Recession, created a new landmark west of the Milwaukee River in downtown Milwaukee.

Growing the company from one person to more than 40, Rinka has implemented a strategy for the firm to promote from within. Through mentorship and elevating younger staff members, he has expanded the firm’s leadership in tandem with the growth of the company.

Rinka also serves on multiple boards throughout the community including MIAD, the UWM Foundation, and the Froedtert Hospital Board. He also believes in helping support the industry’s future generations and, through the firm, offers an annual scholarship to UWM’s School of Architecture and Urban Planning, as well as donations to NOMAS (National Organization of Minority Architecture Students).