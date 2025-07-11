Three multi-tenant retail buildings planned in Milwaukee County suburbs

Three local developers are proposing new multi-tenant retail buildings in Milwaukee County’s southern suburbs, with projects planned in both Greenfield and Oak Creek.

In Greenfield, Asaad Jaber, in partnership with Milwaukee-based ETN Engineering, is proposing a 3,600-square-foot, three-tenant retail building at 4691 S. 27th St. The existing building on the site—formerly a gas station and convenience store—has been abandoned for several years and fallen into disrepair. Jaber plans to demolish the current structure and construct a new retail building in its place.

At a recent Greenfield Plan Commission meeting, commissioners expressed concerns about potential traffic congestion on the small site, which sits at a busy intersection. They requested revisions to the plans and asked that the project be reviewed again in August.

Also in Greenfield, Shayma Qasem, also working with ETN Engineering, is proposing a 10,700-square-foot retail building at 4663 S. 51st St. Preliminary plans show space for up to eight tenants, though the development team told the Plan Commission they anticipate combining some of the units to accommodate larger tenants.

The commission did not take action on the proposal, but did question if there was demand for eight spaces of such small square footage given that there are several other vacant retail spaces in the city, according to city documents.

In Oak Creek, Mian’s Real Estate is proposing a 6,000-square-foot retail building at 7123 S. Pennsylvania Ave. The project would include space for three tenants, including a 3,000-square-foot convenience store with an associated gas station. Two additional 1,500-square-foot spaces would be available for lease, according to city documents.