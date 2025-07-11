Rehlko establishes global HQ at Johnson Controls campus in Glendale

Rehlko
, a manufacturer of power generation, energy storage and renewable energy products, has opened a global headquarters office in Glendale on the Johnson Controls
campus.
The move comes a little more than a year after the company was spun off by Kohler Co.
to become its own entity.
“Rehlko established its new global headquarters in Milwaukee County earlier this year, following its separation from Kohler Co. Located at 5757 N. Green Bay Ave. in Glendale -- in the Johnson Controls campus -- this move underscores our commitment to the Milwaukee region. We continue to operate key facilities in Kohler and Mosel (in Sheboygan County)," said the company in a statement.
Representatives from Rehlko declined to share how many employees are working in the Glendale office.
Rehlko, formerly known as Kohler Energy, rebranded
under a new company name last May.
Beverly Hills, California-based Platinum Equity
is the majority owner of Rehlko and Kohler Co. remains an investment partner.
Johnson Controls is technically based in Ireland, but its Glendale campus is its operating headquarters.
More articles about Rehlko: