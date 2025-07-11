Walgreens closing more southeast Wisconsin stores and pharmacies

Walgreens is closing three southeast Wisconsin pharmacies and two stores.

The pharmacy at 6442 N. 76th St. in Milwaukee closed on July 1. The rest of the store will close July 28.

The store and pharmacy at 819 Memorial Drive in Racine will close Aug. 5.

The pharmacy at 275 W. Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Milwaukee will close July 21, but the front end of the store will remain open.

The closures come after the Deerfield, Illinois-based company announced in October that it would close about 1,200 stores by 2027, 500 of which are expected to close this year.

“We will continue to execute our previously announced turnaround plan to stabilize our retail pharmacy operations, which includes our store footprint optimization program,” the company said in a statement. “It is never an easy decision to close a store, and we know how important they are to the communities we serve and therefore do everything possible to improve their performance.”

“However, increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures are weighing on our ability to cover the costs associated with rent, staffing, and supply needs. When closures are necessary, we work in partnership with community stakeholders to minimize customer disruptions.”

So far, Walgreens has closed its locations at 5201 N. 91st St. on Milwaukee’s far northwest side, 2625 W. National Ave. on Milwaukee’s near south side and 2826 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Milwaukee’s near north side.