Notable Minority Executives: Tina Chang

Category: Notable Minority Executives

Notable Minority Executives Number of years working in your current industry: 25

25 Number of years with your current company/firm: 25

25 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor of Business Administration, University of Wisconsin - Madison

Tina Chang, chairman and chief executive officer of Brookfield-based SysLogic, Inc., an information systems consulting and services firm, became the company’s first employee in 1996, when the tech industry was even more male-dominated than it is today.

Chang is now sole owner. She is also the CEO of SysLogic sister-tech companies SysSpark LLC and Cyberspect LLC.

Throughout SysLogic’s 25 years, Chang has worked to leverage technology to positively influence the world while serving hundreds of clients and the community. In fact, Chang and the SysLogic team have innovated several first-in-nation solutions, according to Christine Hoxworth, marketing strategist for SysLogic, Inc.

As a woman-led and minority-owned company, a focus on workplace equality and representation has been very intentional at SysLogic.

SysLogic is one of the most diverse technology services firms in the region. Chang is currently focused on expanding SysLogic’s footprint nationally, which includes additional technological opportunities for diverse workforces and underserved communities.

Chang has been formally mentoring students through the YMCA for the past 26 years. She also informally mentors Milwaukee youth, entrepreneurs, and nonprofit leaders.

She recently spearheaded an initiative with Milwaukee Public School (MPS) to bring much-needed connectivity into students’ homes. Chang also dedicates her time to the dozen non-profit boards on which she serves, innovating for the benefit of the community as well as the industry.