See photos: Chris Stapleton headlines Saturday’s Harley Homecoming festivities

Harley-Davidson’s Homecoming celebration marking 122 years of the brand culminated on Saturday evening with a performance on Milwaukee’s lakefront from country music star Chris Stapleton.

The familiar roar of Harley motorcycles could be heard down Lincoln Memorial Drive and across the city as attendees showed up to Veterans Park in the thousands on Saturday. Harley riders, Milwaukee residents and guests from afar were excited to celebrate after Friday’s inclement weather caused a mass evacuation and the cancellation of all acts scheduled to perform that evening.

Veterans Park became the festival’s main stage on Saturday evening as it hosted a selection of vendors including BEATBOX, ZYN and Monster booths, merchandise tents, and a custom cowboy hat vendor. A food truck collection inside the festival’s VIP section included vendors like Immy’s African Cuisine, Big E’s Epic Eats, Pedro’s South American Food and Lumpia City.

Inside the VIP section also were a number of watchpoints for performances at the Harley Davidson Stage, which would host the event’s biggest performers including Sierra Ferrell, Turnpike Troubadours and Chris Stapleton.

Special guests Jason Momoa, who has a partnership with Harley, and Mike Wolfe of the TV show American Pickers could be seen in the pit as Stapleton took the stage on Saturday.

Stapleton played a handful of classics like “White Horse,” “You Should Probably Leave,” and “Tennessee Whiskey,” and returned to stage after his set to play a song from Hank Williams Jr., who was supposed to have played on Friday before festivities were cancelled.

Festival activities at Veterans Park wrapped up on Saturday and the festival closed Sunday evening.