Notable Minority Executives: Kendra Whitlock Ingram

21

Undergrad degree/university: Duquesne University

Duquesne University Graduate degree/university: University of Nebraska Omaha

Kendra Whitlock Ingram, the president and CEO of the Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee, began her role at the center the week it shut down at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the ensuing months, she has used the time to create multiple connections between UPAF, Imagine MKE, the Medical College of Wisconsin and SBA support organizations.

She has also been speaking on a national level, working to bring resources to many organizations that work in and outside of the facility. She has established group calls with medical and funding advisors and offered flexibility for resident performance groups to help speed the pandemic recovery process.

Whitlock Ingram’s volunteer work within the performing arts industry includes service on the boards of the Association of Performing Arts Professionals, The Broadway League, Arts Midwest and National Arts Strategies. These connections have helped bring national attention and connections to Milwaukee.

She has also modified the Marcus Center capital project to focus on using the blackout to its advantage and has raised funds from new donors to help make that happen.

Additionally, she has been part of many conversations about how Milwaukee’s arts scene can better represent all of its constituents, expanding the understanding of how the Marcus Center can serve the broader community.