Notable Minority Executives: Edward DeShazer

Edward DeShazer is the executive director of the Greater Holy Temple Christian Academy, which serves a 98% disadvantaged student population. He has been the executive director for five years, but began at the Academy 16 years ago, when he started as a 7th grade teacher.

During DeShazer’s tenure as executive director, the school’s suspensions lowered 75%, which helped raise its state report card by 18%.

Each year DeShazer raises money to donate 1,000 backpacks filled with supplies for city students in need. He also led a Christmas fundraiser this year that raised $11,000 for presents for struggling families.

Last year, he accepted a position on the Executive Committee of the Closing the Achievement Gap Consortium, which covers 38 school districts and 100,000 students. Its goal is to help close the gap between their higher and lower performing students. This group also hosts camps in the summer for the African American Youth Initiative, where students learn about finances, leadership and other valuable tools to help them become leaders.

DeShazer also serves on the board of FIT Club MKE, Inc., an organization that fills a void in the community through sports, wellness, academic curriculums and mentorship to kids in need.