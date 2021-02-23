Notable Minority Executives: Jesus Gonzalez

Category: Notable Minority Executives

Number of years working in your current industry: 3

Number of years with your current company/firm: 3

Undergrad degree/university: Culinary Institute of America

Jesus Gonzalez is a first generation Mexican-American. A graduate of Nativity Jesuit Middle School and Marquette University High School, he obtained a culinary arts and business degree at the Culinary Institute of America in New York.

Upon graduation, he worked in New York City for three years to advance his leadership and business skills. In 2017, he founded Mazorca Tacos with a vision for it to serve as a platform for young talent in Milwaukee. He also co-founded Zocalo, Wisconsin’s first food truck park.

Gonzalez also spends time working to help young entrepreneurs bring their own dreams to life. He serves as a mentor for “Teens Grow Greens” and hosted the organization’s Chef’s Dinner Competition in 2020.

“Zocalo has created an ecosystem that harvests community and cultivates relationships with future leaders in the food industry,” said Maritza Gonzalez, Jesus’ sister. “Jesus cares for the city that has contributed to his successful innovation. He is a member of the Walker’s Point Association where he shares his insight and vision for Milwaukee with elected officials, leaders and business executives. Jesus is only just getting started.”