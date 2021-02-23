Category: Notable Minority Executives

Elmer Moore, Jr., executive director of Scale Up Milwaukee, has dedicated his career to creating better opportunities for communities of color.

Through his work at Scale Up Milwaukee, he co-created both SPARC and Rising Tide to support the growth of minority-owned companies, with a focus on creating generational wealth for BIPOC entrepreneurs.

Securing a significant grant from the SURDNA Foundation, Moore and his team offer educational opportunities and resources for business owners of color working to significantly grow their companies and re-invest in their communities.

This past year, Moore led his team to find and offer solutions to the digital divide — highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic — impacting many business owners of color. In addition, Moore consults with dozens of companies, many owned by BIPOCs, on how to sustainably manage and grow their businesses.

Moore also teaches an entrepreneurship course at Marquette University, advising his students on how to start and grow their own ventures. As chairman of the Social Development Commission, Moore oversees programs to build equity for low-income individuals and families in the community. He also lends his expertise on the board of directors of SecureFutures, a local nonprofit focused on building financial literacy in teens.