Notable Minority Executives: Ulice Payne, Jr.

Ulice Payne, Jr. is the president and founder of Brookfield-based Addison-Clifton, LLC, a global trade compliance firm.

Payne launched the company in 2004. Addison-Clifton assists clients in developing and maintaining global trade compliance management systems. In addition to Brookfield, the company has offices in Chicago, Shanghai and Ningbo, China.

Previously, Payne was managing partner for the headquarters office for Milwaukee-based law firm Foley & Lardner and chaired the firm’s international business team.

Payne has served as the Wisconsin commissioner of securities, chaired the U.S. Department of Commerce – Wisconsin District Export Council and is past chair of the Wisconsin World Trade Center.

He was also the president of the Milwaukee Brewers from 2002-’03, and served as chairman of the Bradley Center Sports and Entertainment Corp.

Payne is an officer on the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce board of directors.

He also serves on the boards of Foot Locker Inc., ManpowerGroup and WEC Energy Group, and is a member of the Economic Club of Chicago.

Payne also is a past chair of the national board of directors for the YMCA of the USA.