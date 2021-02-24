Notable Minority Executives: Randall Harlan

Category: Notable Minority Executives

Notable Minority Executives Number of years working in your current industry: 30

30 Number of years with your current company/firm: 2

2 Undergrad degree/university: B.S. Indiana University-Kelley School of Business

Randall Harlan is senior vice president of Panther Workforce Solutions, a managed service provider (MSP) that helps companies and organizations more efficiently acquire and manage their contingent and permanent workforce. Panther Workforce Solutions’ parent company, The Panther Group, is a national staffing and recruiting firm.

“(Harlan) is committed to his community through his work and his long-time dedication on boards and committees that seek his expertise,” said Gail Valenti, development director of IMPACT.

Harlan serves as chairman of the board at West Allis-based IMPACT, a non-profit organization best known for its 2-1-1 Crisis Call Center. IMPACT helps nearly 300,000 people each year regain personal stability and collaborates with community partners to foster system improvement in southeastern Wisconsin.

Harlan’s contributions toward advancing equality within his community is found in his work, his accomplishments and his extraordinary talent to serve missions and honor lives of those he is able to help, Valenti said.

He also is a founding member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation of Southeastern Wisconsin, Inc. The foundation’s purpose is to assist the fraternity’s Milwaukee alumni chapter’s commitment to community service, social welfare and academic scholarship in an effort to improve the quality of life of disadvantaged youth and communities in southeastern Wisconsin.