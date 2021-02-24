Notable Minority Executives: Ossie Kendrix

Category: Notable Minority Executives

Notable Minority Executives Number of years working in your current industry: 10

10 Number of years with your current company/firm: 4

4 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor of Arts / University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee

Bachelor of Arts / University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee Graduate degree/university: Master of Public Administration / Drake University

As president and CEO of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin, Ossie Kendrix works to advance equality in the public, private and non-profit sectors in southeastern Wisconsin and beyond.

He also works to be a role model and mentor to his staff, colleagues and entrepreneurs and lends his time and talent to local boards and organizations, helping to advance their missions and visions of creating a more equitable community.

“Ossie has been a leader in this space for several years, and in his current role as the president and chief executive officer of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin, he has really demonstrated and elevated his power, influence and advocacy,” said Nikki Purvis, chief equity officer for the City of Milwaukee.

Though he moved to the Dallas area in late 2020, he has continued leading the Milwaukee-based organization remotely.

Kendrix and his wife, Deirdra Kendrix, plan to maintain dual residences in Milwaukee and Texas. The move was prompted by an expansion of Deidra’s consulting firm in the Dallas area.

Despite the move, he has a project underway to create a co-working space to launch new businesses. He’s overseeing construction of the chamber’s Legacy Coworking and Innovation Space on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Milwaukee.