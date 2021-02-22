Notable Minority Executives: James Phelps

James Phelps, along with brothers Clifton and Jalen, started Milwaukee-based JCP Construction in 2008 after seeing a market need amid the Great Recession.

Its primary focus had been multi-family home renovations but has since matured into a commercial construction company providing a wide range of services for construction, general contracting and construction management.

Phelps leads JCP’s construction and business development team, and provides senior oversight for the project team to ensure that cost, schedule and quality commitments are met.

He is a graduate of Marquette University’s ACRE program, an industry-supported initiative that prepares people of color for careers in commercial real estate. He began his career in the trades as a painter apprentice for the Facilities and Maintenance department at Milwaukee Public Schools. He then worked in project management at KBS Construction, which is now part of C.D. Smith.

JCP has worked on such high-profile Milwaukee construction projects as the Northwestern Mutual downtown office tower, Bader Philanthropies’ King Drive headquarters and Fiserv Forum.

In addition, Phelps is board chairman of the Historic King Drive Business Improvement District and sits on the MMAC Board of Directors, Milwaukee Rep Board of Trustees and Bradley Tech Foundation Board.