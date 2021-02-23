Notable Minority Executives: Héctor Colón

Category: Notable Minority Executives

Undergrad degree/university: BS, Occupational Therapy, UW-Milwaukee

Graduate degree/university: MS, Occupational Therapy, UW-Milwaukee

Héctor Colón was named president and chief executive officer of Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin & Upper Michigan in 2017. Coming from the Milwaukee County Health and Human Services Department, he had considerable experience in the social issues facing the community.

As executive director of Health and Human Services, Colón led an effort to turn deficits into surpluses. He led several countywide initiatives, including efforts to reform the juvenile justice system, end chronic homelessness, transform mental health care, and end a 30-year waitlist for disability services.

At LSS, Colón began his role by conducting listening sessions throughout the organization. When he needed a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities LSS was facing, he began to build his team.

For the three-year period before Colón became CEO, the organization incurred losses of $4.3 million. During the subsequent three-year period, the organization has had gains of $8.1 million, a $12.4 million turnaround.

Today, LSS is more focused and effective for the people and communities that it serves, according to John Howman, president of the Allied Consulting Group, LLC, a Vistage chair, and former LSS board chair.

“The mission of LSS is ‘To act compassionately, serve humbly and lead courageously.’ Héctor is the epitome of our mission and core values,” Howman said.