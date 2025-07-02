ERMCO acquires Bristol building for $24 million

In a $24.3 million deal, Tennessee-based manufacturer Electric Research and Manufacturing Cooperative, Inc. (ERMCO) has acquired a facility in Kenosha County to serve as a hub to build ultra-efficient transformer cores. Located at 13622 101st St. in the Bristol Business Park, ERMCO has been leasing the 158,000-square-foot building since May 2024, but only commenced operations

The building was sold by an affiliate of Illinois-based real estate developer and investor Janko Group.

In a $24.3 million deal, Tennessee-based manufacturer(ERMCO) has acquired a facility in Kenosha County to serve as a hub to build ultra-efficient transformer cores. Located at 13622 101st St. in the Bristol Business Park, ERMCO has been leasing the 158,000-square-foot building since May 2024, but only commenced operations in April. ERMCO manufactures liquid-filled distribution transformers for the utility, commercial and industrial markets.In an announcement this week, ERMCO leadership said the building acquisition is part of a "strategic expansion" to strengthen its position in partnering with utilities and renewable energy providers. "This acquisition marks a pivotal step in ERMCO's continued growth and operational excellence," said ERMCO president and CEO. "It enables us to scale our manufacturing capabilities, support local economies and deliver innovative transformer solutions that meet the evolving demands of modern power grids." Approximately 110 employees work at the Bristol facility, an ERMCO spokesperson told BizTimes. The company has more than 3,000 employees across North America. According to the company, the Bristol site will focus on production of high-efficiency transformers using Amorphous core technology, which are part of ERMCO's broader efforts to support grid modernization and meet increasing energy demand. The company also emphasized the facility's role in meeting U.S. Department of Energy's 2029 efficiency standards. The Bristol facility features industrial-grade specifications including 32-foot ceilings, 30 dock doors and 4,000 amps of power, according to the release.