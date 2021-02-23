Category: Notable Minority Executives

George A. Torres serves as the president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based La Causa, Inc., one of the largest bilingual, multicultural agencies in southeastern Wisconsin. La Causa provides a broad range of family-centered programs and services and employs almost 300 people.

During his tenure at La Causa, Torres has led initiatives including the construction of a new corporate office, increasing enrollment at the organization’s charter school to 800 students, leading a capital campaign to help build a new state-of-the-art crisis nursery and respite center, and expanding programs to fit community needs.

Torres works to advance equality through the diversity of the staff at La Causa (51% are people of color) and by advocating for support of immigration programs like DACA, according to Allison Iyescas, La Causa’s director of awareness and engagement.

He also acts as a mentor to youth at La Causa Charter School, especially through its scholarship program, which provides funds to charter school students pursuing education in private schools and/or universities.

Torres has also served on the board for St. Josaphat Basilica Foundation and on Gov. Evers’ transition team as an advisor on early education. He was also appointed to a number of statewide positions while serving as Milwaukee County’s director of Transportation & Public Works.