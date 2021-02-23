Notable Minority Executives: Dr. Eve M. Hall

Category: Notable Minority Executives

Number of years working in your current industry: 24

Number of years with your current company/firm: 4

Undergrad degree/university: B.S. - Educational Psychology / Florida A & M University

Graduate degree/university: M.S. - Administrative Leadership / University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; Ph.D. - Educational Leadership / Cardinal Stritch University

As president and chief executive officer of the Milwaukee Urban League (MUL) since 2017, Dr. Eve Hall has worked to advance the organization’s profile; restructured staff, programs and services for optimal impact; expanded corporate and business leader networks and partnerships; and surpassed fundraising goals to fund expanded employment, education programs, services and advocacy.

She has furthered efforts to renovate and upgrade MUL facilities for improved safety and is focused on advancing with others continued neighborhood revitalization. Community and business convenings have increased through roundtables and forums on equity/equality and critical issues.

Prior to leading MUL, Hall was the African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin president and CEO, where she led the renewal of the organization, launched a revolving loan fund for diverse businesses and secured more than $800,000 in funding.

Before that, Hall was chief innovation officer, vice president of programs and executive director for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, where she spent 10 years impacting student retention, scholarships and university/school district partnerships promoting postsecondary education.

Hall is also the co-founder of the African American Women’s Project Fund, which supports and promotes the well-being of women and girls. She serves on numerous boards and committees for numerous organizations including the UW System Board of Regents, VISIT Milwaukee, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, MKE United and the Regional Transit Leadership Council.