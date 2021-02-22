Notable Minority Executives: Cory Nettles

Category: Notable Minority Executives

Notable Minority Executives Number of years working in your current industry: 13

13 Number of years with your current company/firm:

Undergrad degree/university: BA Lawrence University (magna cum laude)

BA Lawrence University (magna cum laude) Graduate degree/university: JD University of Wisconsin Law School

Cory Nettles is the managing director of Milwaukee-based private equity firm Generation Growth Capital, Inc., which he founded to bolster small businesses. Nettles is also a former secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Commerce and a former partner with Milwaukee-based law firm Quarles & Brady LLP.

At Quarles, he worked in the Corporate Services and Government Relations Practice Groups. He has mentored many young people and at Quarles, in particular, worked to diversify the workplace.

Nettles has worked to raise funds for many organizations focused on improved educational and work opportunities for economically disadvantaged youth.

He is a member of the boards of directors of: Weyco Group, Inc.; Robert W. Baird’s Baird Funds, Inc.; the United Way of Greater Milwaukee; Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee; Milwaukee World Festival; Teach for America; the Medical College of Wisconsin; the Greater Milwaukee Foundation; the University of Wisconsin Foundation; City Forward Collective, Inc.; Usher’s New Look Foundation, Inc. and Associated Bank.

Nettles has received a number of honors and awards including the Thomas J. Watson Fellowship (for post-graduate research in Africa and the former Soviet Union), University of Wisconsin-Madison LEO Fellowship, North Milwaukee State Bank Trail Blazer Award, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Connection 2003 Trail Blazer Award.