Notable Minority Executives: Joe’Mar Hooper

Category: Notable Minority Executives

Notable Minority Executives Number of years working in your current industry: 4

4 Number of years with your current company/firm: 1

1 Undergrad degree/university: BA in Secondary Education/UW Milwaukee

BA in Secondary Education/UW Milwaukee Graduate degree/university: Masters of Public Administration/UW Milwaukee

Joe’Mar Hooper, executive director of Milwaukee-based Safe & Sound, Inc., has maintained a community-first focus throughout his career. He has led multiple community-wide efforts for change including the creation of MENTOR Greater Milwaukee and helping found the Eviction Prevention Coalition — an effort that has led to the creation of the Rental Housing Resource Center. He is currently helping co-lead efforts to address reckless driving.

In his time at Safe & Sound, a nonprofit that works to build safe and empowered neighborhoods, Hooper has stressed increasing diversity on his board and staff. He recently created new roles and filled them with women of color. The new executive leadership at Safe & Sound is 60% BIPOC.

He has also prioritized BIPOC vendors in each of the roles he has held, ensuring the organization’s funding helps to grow the capacity of Black- and brown-owned businesses.

Hooper serves as the chair of MENTOR Greater Milwaukee, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the cause of youth mentoring in the region.

Hooper currently serves on the board of directors for the Milwaukee College Preparatory School, Wisconsin Policy Forum, MENTOR-Greater Milwaukee, and the City of Milwaukee Board of Review. He is a former member of the City of Milwaukee Library Board, The Salvation Army Advisory Board and the Social Development Commission of Milwaukee County.