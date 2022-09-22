2022 BizTimes Future 50 Winners

Future 50 companies help grow our local economy After a two-year break, the Future 50 program is back and we are thrilled! BizTimes Media and our event partner, the Milwaukee Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of…

Future 50 companies help grow our local economy

After a two-year break, the Future 50 program is back and we are thrilled!

BizTimes Media and our event partner, the Milwaukee Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, are pleased to recognize this year’s Future 50 companies. Based on submitted nominations and an objective ranking of sales and employee growth, these are the fastest-growing companies in the southeastern Wisconsin region.

Fast-growing companies are innovators and job creators. They develop leaders and buy goods and services in the market, fostering a healthy local economy. Of the 50, seventeen are in manufacturing, logistics and distribution and 11 are in construction, real estate and architecture. Remarkably, more than half of the 50 companies were founded before 2000, which is great to see. You don’t just have to be a startup to be a fast-growing company. Together, the 50 companies have projected 4,858 employees and $2.79 billion in annual sales for 2022.

Established by the MMAC in 1988, the Future 50 program recognizes the fastest-growing, privately-owned companies in the eight-county southeastern Wisconsin area that have been in business for at least three years and have shown significant revenue and employment growth. There is no age limit for companies to participate. There is also

now no limit to the number of years a company can be a Future 50 winner, because it’s vital for the growth of our region to have companies continue to innovate, reinvent and grow.

The Future 50 program is one of the many ways in which BizTimes encourages business growth in southeastern Wisconsin, including through our award-winning news coverage, our in-depth industry analysis and our educational and awards events throughout the year.

Thank you all for letting us share your success stories, and please reach out when you have more news to share. On behalf of BizTimes Media, the MMAC, our presenting sponsor Old National Bank and sponsor University of Wisconsin-Parkside, thank you and congratulations to the Future 50 winners.

The Future 50 winners will receive their awards at a lunch program at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee on Thursday, Sept. 29. For more information or to register, visit biztimes.com/future50.

Abby Windows & Exteriors

American Construction Services, Inc.

Approyo

Best Version Media

Bevco Engineering Company

Biocut Systems

Bliffert Lumber & Hardware

Business Development Pros LLC

Central Office Systems

Central Standard Craft Distillery

Communications, Cabling & Networking - CC&N

Doral Corporation

Duffek Construction

Eggers Imprints

Empower Electric

Fusion Recruiters, LLC

Golden Path Home Care Inc.

Husco

InCheck

James Imaging Systems

Johnson and Sons Paving

Kahler Slater

Kriete Truck Centers

Krueger Communications Inc.

Lakeland Supply Inc.

Lauber Business Partners, Inc.

LePoidevin Marketing

Luther Group LLC

M.E. Dey & Co., Inc.

Macromatic Industrial Controls

MARS Solutions Group

Midwest Precision Molding

MilwaukeeWarehouse

Moore Construction Services, LLC

Munson, Inc.

PartsBadger

Pattyn North America

Peabody’s Interiors

QPS Employment Group

Riverwater Partners

Robertson Ryan & Associates

Rocket Clicks

Royal Basket Trucks, Inc.

SRH

Ubuntu Research and Evaluation

Vizance

Vyron

Wixon, Inc.

Wolter

Z.T. Distribution, Inc.

