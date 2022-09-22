2022 BizTimes Future 50 Winners

Want to Read More?
Future 50 companies help grow our local economy
After a two-year break, the Future 50 program is back and we are thrilled!
BizTimes Media and our event partner, the Milwaukee Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, are pleased to recognize this year’s Future 50 companies. Based on submitted nominations and an objective ranking of sales and employee growth, these are the fastest-growing companies in the southeastern Wisconsin region.
Fast-growing companies are innovators and job creators. They develop leaders and buy goods and services in the market, fostering a healthy local economy. Of the 50, seventeen are in manufacturing, logistics and distribution and 11 are in construction, real estate and architecture. Remarkably, more than half of the 50 companies were founded before 2000, which is great to see. You don’t just have to be a startup to be a fast-growing company. Together, the 50 companies have projected 4,858 employees and $2.79 billion in annual sales for 2022.
Established by the MMAC in 1988, the Future 50 program recognizes the fastest-growing, privately-owned companies in the eight-county southeastern Wisconsin area that have been in business for at least three years and have shown significant revenue and employment growth. There is no age limit for companies to participate. There is also
now no limit to the number of years a company can be a Future 50 winner, because it’s vital for the growth of our region to have companies continue to innovate, reinvent and grow.
The Future 50 program is one of the many ways in which BizTimes encourages business growth in southeastern Wisconsin, including through our award-winning news coverage, our in-depth industry analysis and our educational and awards events throughout the year.
Thank you all for letting us share your success stories, and please reach out when you have more news to share. On behalf of BizTimes Media, the MMAC, our presenting sponsor Old National Bank and sponsor University of Wisconsin-Parkside, thank you and congratulations to the Future 50 winners.
The Future 50 winners will receive their awards at a lunch program at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee on Thursday, Sept. 29. For more information or to register, visit biztimes.com/future50.2022 Future 50 winners:
- Abby Windows & Exteriors
- American Construction Services, Inc.
- Approyo
- Best Version Media
- Bevco Engineering Company
- Biocut Systems
- Bliffert Lumber & Hardware
- Business Development Pros LLC
- Central Office Systems
- Central Standard Craft Distillery
- Communications, Cabling & Networking - CC&N
- Doral Corporation
- Duffek Construction
- Eggers Imprints
- Empower Electric
- Fusion Recruiters, LLC
- Golden Path Home Care Inc.
- Husco
- InCheck
- James Imaging Systems
- Johnson and Sons Paving
- Kahler Slater
- Kriete Truck Centers
- Krueger Communications Inc.
- Lakeland Supply Inc.
- Lauber Business Partners, Inc.
- LePoidevin Marketing
- Luther Group LLC
- M.E. Dey & Co., Inc.
- Macromatic Industrial Controls
- MARS Solutions Group
- Midwest Precision Molding
- MilwaukeeWarehouse
- Moore Construction Services, LLC
- Munson, Inc.
- PartsBadger
- Pattyn North America
- Peabody’s Interiors
- QPS Employment Group
- Riverwater Partners
- Robertson Ryan & Associates
- Rocket Clicks
- Royal Basket Trucks, Inc.
- SRH
- Ubuntu Research and Evaluation
- Vizance
- Vyron
- Wixon, Inc.
- Wolter
- Z.T. Distribution, Inc.