Waukesha | Founded: 1962

Industry: Grocery distribution

Employees: 61

Z.T. Distribution is a full-service direct store distribution company to the grocery trade. The firm distributes a variety of nonperishable items to major chains and independent grocers throughout Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Services include warehousing, delivery, order writing, merchandising and marketing of national and regional brands.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Scot Trojanowski, owner and president: “We have secured our growth by making investments in personnel, our facility and equipment. This has given us the ability to continue superior service to our customers throughout the entire Wisconsin market.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“Maintaining an experienced, well-trained workforce whose goals match our company vision.”

Do you plan to make any changes to your company?

“Z.T. Distribution Inc. has seen great strides in growth and expansion within the past few years, more than doubling the size of our facility, creating more positions to provide upward mobility within our organization and increased service and attention to our customers, and making substantial investments in equipment and technology. Our goal is always to look forward and to stay ahead, whether that is achieved by organic growth or acquisition.”