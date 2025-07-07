KHS USA plans expansion at Town of Brookfield headquarters

Town of Brookfield-based KHS USA is planning a two-part expansion project at its headquarters that will include new office and manufacturing space.

KHS USA, a manufacturer of filling and packaging equipment, currently operates within five buildings located along 880 Bahcall Court. The company’s headquarters sits on 11.8 acres of land.

In phase one of the expansion project, the company plans to demolish two existing office areas to build 24,000 square feet of new office space along the east side of Bahcall Court.

The move will give the company nearly 18,00 square feet of new office space, according to documents submitted to the Town of Brookfield.

In phase two of the project, KHS will demolish three existing metal buildings to make way for a new, 65,000-square-fooot facility. Approximately 35,400 square feet of new space will house up to 45 additional workstations.

Phase one of work is scheduled to take place this year with phase two taking place between 2026 and 2027.

KHS USA is a subsidiary of Dortmund, Germany-based KHS Group, which officially expanded to Waukesha County in 1971. The company was known then as Holstein & Kappert.

One of the company’s most popular products is its high-speed can filler. The largest can filler KHS creates is 184 valves, which can fill 2,300 cans a minute. Larger companies, including Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and MillerCoors, use can fillers in this range.